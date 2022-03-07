Editorial staff
Licence renewal debacle drives home the pain of accessing state services

Everyone has to renew licences. Everyone has to apply for new cards. There should be an easier alternative in this day and age. 

A South African ID book and driver's licence. Picture: Gallo Images/Nicolene Olckers
Very few things in life are surely as frustrating than standing in a queue to renew a driver’s licence, apply for a passport or ID card or an unabridged birth certificate.It usually involves taking leave from work – something most of us can ill-afford – standing in long queues in the scorching sun and then sometimes not even coming away from an eight-hour ordeal with what you need. Most of the time, offline IT systems is the excuse government spit out to people. Whether the online system is the genuine reason why this process is so painful, it shouldn’t be....

