Editorial staff
Reporter
1 minute read
2 Jun 2022
6:40 am
Editorials

It’s time for the Post office to be consigned to the post box of history

Editorial staff

The world logistics chain is moving towards more private courier and freight services.

SA Post Office. Image: Supplied
Here’s another one from the ANC’s “Throwing Good Money After Bad” economic policy department: the woeful loss-making SA Post Office (Sapo) wants another multibillion-rand government bailout. CEO Nomkhitha Noma told parliament’s portfolio committee on communication that the state entity, deemed commercially insolvent in the past reporting cycle, needed “funding and more time” to fully implement its new strategy and build an e-commerce player. According to Noma, it wants to be the “post office of tomorrow”. That’s a supreme piece of undoubtedly unintended irony… When has the post office ever been able to offer a fraction of what the public were...

Read more on these topics