We don’t always agree with political commentator Eusebius McKaiser, but what he said in a Tweet this week did make sense: Covid is not over simply because a government decree lifts restrictions. He himself had a close call with the disease in the early days of the pandemic so this is a subject close to his heart.

Some Covid sceptics were fortunate they did not experience the effects of the disease caused by the coronavirus, so they can continue to call it a “scamdemic”. That it most certainly was not – and we do those who died, more than 103 000 at the last count, a disservice by making light of the tragedy which was, and still is, Covid.

In its first alpha, beta and delta variants, Covid cut a deadly swath through our society. At some hospitals, mortuary vehicles had to wait in line to take away bodies and some funeral parlours were overwhelmed. And the effects of the disease linger even in those who survived, as they battle long-term health problems.

This was no scam and, certainly for the first, deadlier variants of Covid, we needed to have restrictions in place. In true SA style, though, our heavy-handed government imposed bizarre controls.

Some were illogical, but even the logical and necessary ones did huge damage to the economy. The only solace we may take from that economic destruction is in wondering how bad it would have been had we done nothing and let the infection rampage unchecked. It is good that people now have the option not to wear masks.

Many have acquired immunity already, through vaccination and infection, so we’re a lot safer now than we were in 2020. People need to take control of their own health and their risks. If you think that means continuing to wear a mask, then do so.