Dirk Lotriet
5 Aug 2022
6:10 am
Columns

When a man needs his dad…

I wish my late father was still here. I desperately need his advice.

Picture: iStock
"When a woman wears a bikini, it doesn’t mean she plans to swim,” my late father used to tell me. “But if she puts on a wedding dress, she means business.” Today I can add to his wisdom, dear reader: if a woman looks at lightly used cars or holiday venues on the internet, it doesn’t mean she’s determined to buy a car or go away for a few days. But if she drags you off to a show house on a Sunday afternoon. Last week, I told you that the lovely Snapdragon wants a new house. ALSO READ: How...

