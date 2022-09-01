It’s spring, plan for a better life

Alfred, Lord Tennyson wrote the immortal words: “In spring, a young man’s fancy lightly turns to thoughts of love.” While that may seem quaint, or sexist through modern lenses, it still reminds us of this life-changing part of the year. Today is, officially, Spring Day – a bit ironic, considering temperatures prove that winter is clinging tooth and nail to what is left of 2022. All around us, though, we can see the changing of the seasonal guard. Leaves are budding, flowers are blooming and the grass is turning green. There is a new aroma in the air – one...

Alfred, Lord Tennyson wrote the immortal words: “In spring, a young man’s fancy lightly turns to thoughts of love.”

While that may seem quaint, or sexist through modern lenses, it still reminds us of this life-changing part of the year.

Today is, officially, Spring Day – a bit ironic, considering temperatures prove that winter is clinging tooth and nail to what is left of 2022.

All around us, though, we can see the changing of the seasonal guard. Leaves are budding, flowers are blooming and the grass is turning green. There is a new aroma in the air – one of love, of hope, of renewal.

ALSO READ: Allergies: Get ahead of Spring and allergy-proof your life

Medical experts have identified winter as the reason for seasonal affective disorder (SAD), when the cold suppresses optimism and brings out pessimism.

There has been a lot to be pessimistic about this year: fuel and food prices have been rocketing, unemployment stubbornly refuses to go down and, as for our politics … let’s just say it’s no wonder we’re depressed.

Warming days won’t change the fundamentals of the bad news, but they are a reminder that we still do live in a beautiful part of the world. So let’s make those plans, do those things, to make our lives a little better.