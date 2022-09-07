Editorial staff
Back to reality, thanks to Eskom

At least there is a silver lining to this cloud: South Africa is more than doing its bit to reduce global CO2 emissions.

It’s not winter, so electricity demand is down. It’s not raining, so the coal’s not wet. On Monday night, according to Eskom’s own tweet, the power supply was “stable” and we were thanked for our responsible usage. Somehow, though, power generation units failed at five power plants. And the Koeberg nuclear power station, which tripped on Saturday during “routine testing” of the control rods, is still not back online. Eskom seems to know that we are slipping back into complacency – after all, it has been some weeks that we have been free of load shedding – and reminds us...

