Provincial by-law operation arrests 61 immigrants

Provincial and local police arrested 61 undocumented immigrants and issued Section 56 health compliance notices during the recent by-law enforcement operation, Reclaim Our City, in the CBD.

Authorities, supporting departments and metro officials conducted the operation to address the lawlessness within the CBD and surrounding areas.

On February 19, stakeholders led by Tshwane Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya and members of the mayoral committee visited Sunnyside, Pretoria West and Pretoria Central.

Moya thanked the provincial authorities for joining the metro’s effort, saying that collaborations are needed to address CBD lawlessness as it is too great to handle alone.

“We are grateful to the provincial government for showing support for the city’s efforts to rid the Pretoria CBD of crime. The operation exerted the necessary impact as proof that intergovernmental partnerships with role players can help strengthen the arm of the law.

“During the crime operation, a TMPD officer assisted a pregnant woman to give birth to a healthy baby boy,” Moya said.

A further three residents were apprehended for harbouring undocumented persons.

TMPD and SAPS were joined by Gauteng Traffic Police, the metro’s Economic Development and Spatial Planning and Health departments.

Authorities issued fines for various infractions by businesses and motorists.

Below is a summary of the successes:

Goods and vehicles confiscated:

– 26 perishable goods

– 11 taxis in terms of the National Land Transport Act, 2009 (Act 5 of 2009)

– Liquor

Searches and inspections:

– 456 persons searched

– 109 vehicles searched

– 24 spaza shops visited

– 1 liquor outlet visited and closed

– 34 premises searched

– 7 drug hotspots visited

– 29 vehicles tested

– 10 dilapidated, unfit buildings searched

– 44 street traders checked and searched

– 2 second-hand goods shops visited.

Fines and notices issued:

– Section 56 health compliance notices: 20 to the value of R133 000

– Section 56 fines: 1 failure to provide building plans

– Failure to register second-hand goods: 3

– Failure to keep a record of second-hand goods: 1

Premises closed:

– A betting exchange business closed at the corner of Robert Sobukwe and Troye streets.

– Takeaway outlet closed for non-compliance with health regulations.

