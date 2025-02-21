Zanzou bouncer arrested after shocking viral videos

A Zanzou bouncer who was featured in the shocking viral videos where individuals were forced to perform explicit acts has been arrested.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili confirmed the arrest of the man, a Congolese national aged 41 years old.

The man is expected to appear before a court on Monday, February 24, 2025.

She said JMPD officials were conducting patrols in the Yeoville area when they noticed the man resembling one of the Hatfield Club bouncers they had seen on videos circulating on social media.

“They stopped the man and upon satisfying themselves that indeed he was the one they have seen on the videos, they placed him under arrest and detained him at a police station.”

Muridili said the family violence, child protection and sexual offences officers were immediately notified.

“The suspect has for now been charged with compelled rape, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and crimen injuria. He is being linked with the two cases that have been registered at the Brooklyn police station.“

The highly graphic videos, depicting severe human rights violations, have gone viral on social media, sparking outrage and prompting police to intensify efforts to bring those responsible to justice.

According to police , the incident happened in January 2023.

In the videos, the men are forced to perform lewd sexual acts on themselves using their hands and objects. In another instance, a grey cloth is placed over their heads before they are drenched in water – a torture technique known as waterboarding.

A man is seen stabbing the men in the buttocks in one of the videos. “Don’t move, you think we’re playing here. You’re going to die,” the torturer is heard saying.

The Provincial Commissioner has commended the JMPD officers for their vigilance and swift action in apprehending the suspect.

“This is a true reflection of law enforcement agencies in Gauteng working together to realise the Police Ministerial Cooperation Agreement which aims to enhance collaboration and coordination among all stakeholders in the region to address safety and security concerns effectively,” said Lt Gen Mthombeni.

