Rehabilitation centre strives for ‘drug-free township’

A local organisation has joined hands with Mamelodi stakeholders to help the community fight drugs and substance abuse.

The Second Chance Recovery Centre held an awareness campaign at Denlyn Mall recently.

Solomon Legodi from the centre said the campaign is about letting people know about their services and the programmes they have as a halfway house.

Legodi said they were joined by Thandanani Drop Inn Centre and Vhathu Phanda Community Forum who came to share the message of hope to those affected by substance and drug abuse.

“We want to let people know about the importance of getting into a recovery centre,” said Legodi.

He said the centre believes everyone deserves a second chance to start their life over on a clean slate.

“We believe it is never too late to break free from the scourge of substance abuse,” he said.

The organisation offers individuals an enabling environment where they can recover from substance abuse. They also do referrals to rehabilitation centres.

Legodi said the centre allows people who have been clean for six weeks or two months from rehab to come and stay at the centre for three months.

“Our centre takes about 20 people; there are programmes they need to partake in with our social workers, including family reintegration, four hours of community services and many more,” he said.

The three organisations handed out pamphlets to help parents pick up on signs of abuse, as well as tips on what to look for when one suspects drug use.

Legodi added that the aim of the campaign was to create a drug-free township, “as we don’t want drugs in our communities”.

The organisations said they will stop at nothing to make sure they have a drug-free community.

People are advised to come to the centre office if they need help with someone taking drugs.

The centre will also be celebrating the life of Skhumbuzo Jele, the founder of Second Chance Recovery Centre, who lost his life 12 years ago on March 21.

For more information about the centre and the celebration of Skhumbuzo, contact the centre at 012 805 6999 or 081 754 4484.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!