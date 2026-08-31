Collect your SASSA September grants this week

SASSA beneficiaries can collect their September social grants this week, with payments starting on Wednesday, September 2.

Payments will be staggered over several days to reduce congestion and ensure beneficiaries can access their funds safely.

Here are the September 2026 payment dates:

Older Persons Grant: Wednesday, September 2

Disability Grant: Thursday, September 3

Children’s Grants: Friday, September 4

SASSA generally pays grants as early as possible in the month, with older persons receiving their grants first, followed by disability and children’s grant beneficiaries.

The agency also considers weekends and public holidays when determining payment dates and generally avoids making payments on the first day of the month or on a Monday.

Beneficiaries are reminded that there is no need to withdraw all their money on the payment date. Once the money is available in an account, it can be accessed when needed.

The September payments come just days after the August 31 deadline for beneficiaries still using SASSA gold cards to migrate to Postbank black cards.

Postbank has warned that beneficiaries who have not completed the migration could experience delays in accessing their grant funds.

The card replacement is free, and beneficiaries need only a valid ID or temporary ID.

Beneficiaries who experience problems with their grant payments are advised to visit their nearest SASSA office for assistance.

Also read: SASSA beneficiaries: Have you replaced your gold card yet?

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel.