Four injured in serious multi-vehicle crash on Delmas Road

Four people were injured, one critically, in a serious multi-vehicle collision on Delmas Road in the Bapsfontein area on Saturday, August 29.

Emergency services responded to the crash shortly after 11:00 after reports of a collision involving three motor vehicles and a motorcycle.

According to Emer-G-Med spokesperson Sheldon Lombard, paramedics arrived at the scene to find several patients with injuries ranging from minor to critical.

“A 36-year-old male patient was found severely entrapped within the wreckage of a bakkie,” said Lombard.

He said the complexity of the entrapment required an extensive extrication operation involving emergency services.

“After approximately an hour, the patient was successfully freed from the vehicle,” said Lombard.

The man sustained critical injuries and was stabilised at the scene by Advanced Life Support paramedics.

Because of the seriousness of his injuries, he was later airlifted to a specialist trauma facility for further medical treatment.

The condition of the vehicle after the collision. Photo supplied.

Three other patients, including the motorcyclist, also sustained injuries in the collision.

Lombard said their injuries ranged from minor to serious, with paramedics treating them at the scene before they were transported by ambulance to hospital for further care.

He said emergency personnel worked to stabilise the injured and safely remove the critically injured man from the wreckage.

The circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear.

“The relevant authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances that led to the crash and determine how the four vehicles became involved in the collision,” he said.

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