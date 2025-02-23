Soshanguve shelter continues as a haven for strays

An organisation in Onderstepoort, north of Pretoria is adamant about assisting animals in dire need of rehabilitation after being neglected and abused.

The Soshanguve Animal Shelter and Educentre NPC, founded with the mission to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome animals, stands as a beacon of hope not only for animals in need but for the local community as well.

According to the founder, Tebogo Maredi, the organisation was founded driven by the overwhelming number of stray and mistreated animals in the area.

“We saw a need for a dedicated space where animals could receive medical care, rehabilitation, and ultimately find loving homes,” said Maredi.

Since its inception, the shelter has worked to provide a haven for animals, while simultaneously educating the community on responsible pet ownership through its Educentre.

The shelter’s mission is simple yet powerful: to not only rescue and rehome animals but to break the cycle of neglect by educating the community.

“In many cases, neglect and abandonment happen due to a lack of awareness.

“We want to ensure future generations understand the importance of compassion toward animals,” he added.

Running an animal shelter is no easy job.

Maredi said the shelter faced several challenges on a daily basis, from financial constraints to the logistics of rescuing and caring for animals.

“Limited funding, the high costs of veterinary care, and transportation for rescues are some of the biggest hurdles we encounter,” Maredi shared.

“The sheer number of animals in need can be overwhelming, and the shelter often struggles to meet the demand while ensuring animals receive the necessary medical attention.”

Despite these obstacles, the shelter presses on.

One notable example is a recent rescue involving a puppy stuck inside a pipe.

“We acted as quickly as possible, assessing the situation and ensuring the pup was safely rescued.

“Thanks to the dedication of volunteers like Boikarabelo Mathule, who bravely crawled into the pipe to save the frightened animal, the rescue was successful.”

He said without the hard work and commitment of volunteers, the shelter wouldn’t be able to operate effectively.

Volunteers provide hands-on help and support the organisation’s mission in every aspect.

One of the key components of the shelter’s work is ensuring that every rescued animal receives proper medication.

Maredi explained that animals are immediately assessed for their medical needs upon rescue.

“If an animal requires urgent care, we transport them to a vet, such as Onderstepoort Veterinary Hospital, for professional treatment.”

The shelter also collaborates with local veterinarians to provide vaccinations, sterilisations, and general health care for the animals.

“Our biggest financial challenge is covering vet bills. With limited funding, the shelter heavily relies on the generosity of donors to provide the necessary medical care for the animals in their care.

“Groups like Ginger Love Gauteng help extend our reach and resources. Whether through donations, networking or emergency assistance, these collaborations enable the shelter to continue providing much-needed care for animals.”

One of the unique aspects of the Soshanguve Animal Shelter is its commitment to community education.

Through its Educentre, the shelter engages with local schools and conducts outreach programmes to raise awareness about responsible pet ownership.

The shelter has ambitious plans to expand its facilities and reach.

“Our long-term goal is to accommodate more rescues and create a fully equipped learning centre for children.

“The shelter is also working toward securing more reliable funding to improve access to medical care and transport for rescues,” said Maredi.

The public can support the shelter in a variety of ways, from donating pet food, blankets and cleaning supplies to volunteering their time.

He thanked community members for organising fundraising events and spreading awareness about their cause.

