Load shedding on Monday: Here’s your latest schedule

Eskom said load shedding would be implemented on Monday. Here is your updated schedule.

The power utility said load shedding would be reduced from Stage 6 to Stage 4 on Monday.

#PowerAlert1 Monday, 24 February 2025: Loadshedding will be reduced to Stage 4 from Monday at 00:30 until further notice. This follows the successful recovery of all five units at Majuba, two units at Camden, and one unit at Medupi since Saturday, totaling eight out of ten… — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 23, 2025

Here is your latest schedule:

#Loadshedding schedule

24 February 2025 Stage 4 pic.twitter.com/6ZCH8E2URZ — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) February 24, 2025

Click here if you are not sure which areas you fall under.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa on Sunday assured South Africans that the country will overcome the current bout of load shedding crisis by the end of the week.

The Minister along with Eskom executives were briefing the media on Sunday to provide an update on the status of South Africa’s electricity generation performance.

“I’m confident that by the end of the week, we should be out of this difficult situation. We are confident we’re going to go to conditions of normality. By the end of the week there will not be [any] load shedding. We would have gone through this wave and of course, we want the country to get accustomed to being normal.

“And in fact, something called load shedding should be considered extremely abnormal,” Ramokgopa said.

He explained that despite 300 consecutive days of uninterrupted power supply, recent setbacks occurred, including losing five generation units at Majuba and four units at Camden power stations.

Eskom CEO Dan Marokane said out of the 10 units lost overnight, six were back online.

“We have five to six units that are planned to come back in operation during the course of today and we will take stock just after 8 o’clock in the evening, after the evening peak. Our teams are very focused on returning these units,” Marokane told media at the briefing in Pretoria.

He said the loss of multiple units at the Majuba power station was occasioned by an overload on a transformer.

Marokane said when they checked the situation at Majuba on Saturday, it coincided with the trip to Medupi power station which had to do with the underfrequency in the network.

At Majuba, five units were lost but were brought two back online by 6am on Sunday, as well as one at Camden. The power utility would proceed to bring the rest of the units back into operation.

“Essentially, what really pushed us into the position that we found ourselves [in] having to initiate load shedding at very short notice yesterday at 5:30 pm was the loss of multiple units at Majuba power station.

“This was occasioned by initially an overload on a transformer as a result of the startup of a unit that was coming out of a long-term outage and that essentially started the domino effect of reticulation supply cutting to the rest of the units. And one by one, those units gave in,” he explained.

“We have understood the exact nature of how the event came about, and we are able to isolate it overnight and start addressing it.”

“Of course, in the coming week, we will be diving deeper into ensuring that, from a system design perspective, we are able to contain such occurrences going forth. And we’ll also assess where else the rest may be lying in our fleet,” Marokane said.

