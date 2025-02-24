North business robbery suspect nabbed in Cullinan after shootout

A man suspected of business robbery and vehicle theft was arrested following a shootout with police on Saturday, February 22.

According to a Proshield Security statement, a business was robbed in Sinoville, north of Pretoria.

Two vehicles – a Nissan NP200 and a red Isuzu bakkie – as well as cellphones, a laptop, cash and tools valued around R400 000 were taken.

Proshield said it was tipped off that both vehicles were on the R513 towards Cullinan.

“Tracker members [staff] caught up with the vehicles stopped [stationary] next to the road 100m apart.”

Proshield said as Tracker staff chased the person who came out of the Nissan NP200, occupants of the Isuzu started shooting towards them.

“They returned fire and the suspects escaped on foot. The person that came out of the Nissan was arrested,” said Proshield.

Proshield said both vehicles were taken to the Pretoria West pound for safekeeping.

A case of possession of suspected stolen property and attempted murder was opened at Cullinan SAPS.

Police spokesperson, Captain Johan van Dyk, confirmed the arrest and added that the suspect is also facing a charge of business robbery.

