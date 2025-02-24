Police clamp down on offenders in weekend operation

The police in Tshwane arrested five suspects for attempted murder during weekend operations in the Ga-Rankuwa and Loate on February 22.

According to police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk, the operation resulted in the arrest of over 200 suspects.

“During the operation, police apprehended 235 individuals for serious offences, including 55 for gender-based violence, 21 for assault to inflict grievous bodily harm, five for attempted murder, four for armed robbery, 12 for possession of stolen property, and one for rape.”

He said 36 undocumented individuals were detained and are awaiting deportation.

“During this operation, 821 persons, 391 vehicles and 18 crime hotspots were searched,” said Van Dyk.

Traffic officials issued 13 Aarto infringement fines totalling R8 000.

The officers also closed down 10 liquor outlets and confiscated alcohol for non-compliance with the Liquor Act.

“Nine people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, and 17 were detained and fined for drinking in public.

“Two individuals were arrested for possession of illicit cigarettes after being found with 16 800 loose cigarettes in their possession.”

