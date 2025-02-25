Six cash-in-transit robbers killed in Pretoria police shootout

Police said six cash-in-transit robbers were killed in a shootout with police in Pretoria on Monday evening.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the shootout happened in Laudium just after 17h00.

“Police from Crime Intelligence received information about the suspects who were en route to commit cash-in-transit robbery in Atteridgeville and activated the team that includes SAPS Gauteng Tactical Response Team, SAPS Gauteng Anti Gang Unit, Gauteng Traffic Police Airwing, CAP Specialised Operations and Tracker Connect to be on a lookout for the suspects.”

Masondo said the team spotted two vehicles the suspects drove, a BMW X1 and an Audi A4, following a cash-in-transit van.

“In realising that the police were in the vicinity, the suspects abandoned their mission and sped off. It is then that the police gave chase. As they were stopped at Laudium, the suspects fired shots at the law enforcement officers, and a shootout ensued.”

He added six suspects were shot and killed, and one suspect was arrested without injuries while a few others escaped.

“It was established that one of the cars driven by the suspects, an Audi A4, was reported to be hijacked in Cleveland, Johannesburg, in December 2024.”

According to Masondo, preliminary investigation suggests that the suspects are part of the gang that committed a cash-in-transit robbery in Atteridgeville recently, where four security guards were shot and injured.

“They are also suspected of being involved in other cash-in-transit robberies in Gauteng and other provinces.

“The suspects are facing charges that include conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, as well as attempted murder.”

Masondo furthermore said the seventh suspect, aged 22, was arrested without injuries.

Police recovered five unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

