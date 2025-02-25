Spaza shops in Pretoria have until Feb 28 to register

Pretoria spaza shops and food-handling businesses have until Friday, February 28 to register their establishments to be compliant.

The MMC responsible for Economic Development and Spatial Planning Sarah Mabotsa said shop owners are reminded of the looming deadline.

“You must register your business to comply with the directive of President Cyril Ramaphosa. Registration tells our Tshwane residents that you are a legal and safe business,” added Mabotsa.

Registration can be done easily from a smartphone or computer on www.tinyurl.com/tshwanespazas or spazashopregister.tshwane.gov.za/app-registration.

She said residents of Tshwane are reminded that both spaza shops and food-handling businesses must apply.

“Food-handling businesses include the manufacturers and handlers of foods such as food processors, bakeries, butcheries, food delivery companies, fast food shops and restaurants.”

Business owners may also visit the following municipal offices:

– Region 1: Soshanguve Speaker’s Office

– Region 2: Temba Municipal Offices

– Region 3: Middestad Building and/or Atteridgeville Community Hall

– Region 4: Olievenhoutbosch Business Centre (Wednesdays only)

– Region 5: Rayton Municipal Offices

– Region 6: Mamelodi Municipal Offices

– Region 7: Bronkhorstspruit Municipal Offices

The closing date is just around the corner. Food handlers and Spaza Shop owners are urged to register their businesses before 28 February 2025. For convenience, registration can also be done online.https://t.co/u3YKY60WFG pic.twitter.com/5IKqwc2aiw — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) February 22, 2025

Mabotsa said Tshwane has received more than 4 200 applications to date, 56% of which are South African citizens and more than a third are women-owned businesses.

“I thank the thousands of business owners who have already applied and encourage any business owner who has not yet done so to apply before the deadline to ensure that they are compliant and to avoid being closed down,” added Mabotsa.

The following documents are required for registration:

– Your South African ID, passport or other approved valid identification documentation (such as refugee or asylum status documentation) from the Department of Home Affairs (DHA),

– Proof of registration with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC),

– Copy of title deed, lease agreement or proof of residence,

– Affidavit and certified copy of ID of stand or erf owner if zoned as Residential 5 or appropriate zoning certificate,

– Tax clearance certificate (South African Revenue Service documents),

– Confirmation letter from your bank of your banking account, and

– If the business is a restaurant, then a copy of the menu is also required.

