Here are the most dangerous suburbs in Pretoria

The latest crime statistics from the South African Police Service have revealed these suburbs in Pretoria are among the top 30 most dangerous areas in the country, with alarming rates of serious crimes such as rape, robbery, sexual assault, and murder.

Last week, police minister Senzo Mchunu released the third quarter crime statistics, covering the period from October 1 to December 31 2024.

He said crime challenges remain a major concern in these four provinces: Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Eastern Cape, and Western Cape.

As many as 75.5 people were murdered in South Africa per day. Although the number is high, it represents a decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous financial year.

In addition, around 128 rape cases were recorded daily in the third quarter of the 2024/2025 financial year.

In Pretoria, the following suburbs were most frequently featured in the recent crime stats, reflecting the highest rates of serious offenses.

Akasia

Mamelodi East

Temba

Akasia recorded serious crimes such as:

Kidnapping,

Contact crimes,

Common assault,

Robbery with aggravating circumstances,

Property-related crimes,

Theft of motor vehicles and

Malicious damage to property.

Meanwhile, Mamelodi East recorded serious crimes such as:

Rape,

Sexual offences,

Sexual assault,

Common assault,

Robbery with aggravating circumstances,

Assault GBV,

Property-related crimes,

Trio crimes,

Theft of motor vehicles and malicious damage to property .

Temba recorded serious crimes such as:

Rape,

Sexual offences,

Sexual assault,

Common assault,

House break-ins,

Robbery with aggravating circumstances,

Property-related crimes,

Trio crimes include carjacking, robbery at residential premises and robbery at non-residential premises.

Theft of motor vehicles and

Malicious damage to property .

Mchunu said although there has been some reduction in several categories, more still needs to be done to reduce the country’s crime levels.

“We are positioning ourselves accordingly in terms of policing whilst we continue our work throughout the whole country,” Mchunu said.

Mchunu said while police have registered an overall reduction in contact crimes against women, the men and women in blue are deeply concerned by the increase in attempted murder cases against children aged 0 to 17 years.

“This is an alarming development that calls for a concerted effort to protect the most vulnerable members of our society,” he said.

Another bugbear was that of extortions, kidnappings and drugs with these matters being added to the meeting on 27 February.

Police have noted that some of the kidnappings are orchestrated from the St Albans prison in the Eastern Cape and that the mastermind of these kidnappings still has access to a number of cellphones.

Meanwhile, the statistics showed a 3.3% reduction in rape cases; a 3.2% drop in attempted sexual offences and a decline in carjackings and robberies at both residential and non-residential premises.

