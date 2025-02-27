Reminder: Toll fees set to rise in March
Toll fee hikes will take effect from March 1, 2025. Here’s a breakdown of how much more you’ll pay starting next month.
Pretoria motorists are being reminded that toll fee hikes will take effect from March 1 2025.
The increase will impact drivers using various routes, so it’s important to be aware of the new rates and plan accordingly. Here’s a breakdown of the changes and what you can expect to pay.
The South African National Roads Agency (SANRAL) has revealed a 4.84% increase in toll tariffs, set to take effect from 1 March 2025.
SANRAL’s General Manager for Communications and Marketing, Vusi Mona, previously explained that toll revenue is necessary to maintain, operate and improve toll roads, and service debt incurred to implement a toll road project.
The tables below compiled by Business Tech outline the new fees for 2025, noting the following:
- Class 1: Light vehicles – with or without a trailer, including motorcycles, motor tricycles and motor cars.
- Class 2: Medium-heavy – heavy vehicles with two axles.
- Class 3: Large heavy vehicles – heavy vehicles with three or four axles.
- Class 4: Extra large heavy vehicles – heavy vehicles with five or more axles.
N1 Platinum Toll
|Route
|Plaza
|Type
|Class 1
|Class 2
|Class 3
|Class 4
|N1
|Stormvoel
|Ramp
|R12.00
|R30.50
|R35.00
|R42.00
|N1
|Zambesi
|Ramp
|R14.50
|R36.00
|R42.00
|R51.00
|N1
|N1 Pumulani
|Main
|R16.00
|R40.00
|R46.00
|R55.00
|N1
|Wallmansthal
|Ramp
|R7.20
|R18.00
|R22.00
|R25.00
|N1
|Murrayhill
|Ramp
|R14.50
|R36.00
|R44.00
|R50.00
|N1
|Hammanskraal
|Ramp
|R34.00
|R116.00
|R126.00
|R145.00
|N1
|Carousel
|Main
|R73.00
|R196.00
|R216.00
|R249.00
|N1
|Maubane
|Ramp
|R31.50
|R85.00
|R94.00
|R108.00
N4 Platinum Toll
|Route
|Plaza
|Type
|Class 1
|Class 2
|Class 3
|Class 4
|N4
|N4 Doornpoort
|Main
|R19.50
|R49.00
|R56.00
|R66.00
|N4
|K99
|Ramp
|R19.50
|R49.00
|R56.00
|R66.00
|N4
|Brits
|Main
|R19.50
|R68.00
|R74.00
|R85.00
|N4
|Buffelspoort
|Ramp
|R19.50
|R47.00
|R52.00
|R60.00
|N4
|Marikana
|Main
|R29.00
|R70.00
|R79.00
|R91.00
|N4
|Kroondal
|Ramp
|R19.50
|R47.00
|R52.00
|R60.00
|N4
|Swartruggens
|Main
|R99.00
|R249.00
|R302.00
|R355.00
N4 Gauteng/Mpumalanga
|Route
|Plaza
|Type
|Class 1
|Class 2
|Class 3
|Class 4
|N4
|Donkerhoek
|Ramp
|R16.00
|R23.00
|R33.00
|R64.00
|N4
|Cullinan
|Ramp
|R20.00
|R33.00
|R49.00
|R83.00
|N4
|Diamond Hill
|Main
|R49.00
|R68.00
|R128.00
|R213.00
|N4
|Valtaki
|Ramp
|R38.00
|R53.00
|R78.00
|R177.00
|N4
|Ekansutria
|Ramp
|R30.00
|R45.00
|R63.00
|R126.00
|N4
|Middelburg
|Main
|R81.00
|R176.00
|R268.00
|R352.00
|N4
|Machado
|Main
|R122.00
|R338.00
|R493.00
|R704.00
|N4
|Nkomazi
|Main
|R92.00
|R187.00
|R271.00
|R391.00
N3 Joburg to Durban
|Route
|Plaza
|Type
|Class 1
|Class 2
|Class 3
|Class 4
|N3
|Mooi
|Main
|R67.00
|R165.00
|R231.00
|R313.00
|N3
|Mooi
|Ramp S
|R47.00
|R115.00
|R162.00
|R219.00
|N3
|Mooi
|Ramp N
|R20.00
|R49.00
|R69.00
|R94.00
|N3
|Treverton
|Ramp
|R20.00
|R49.00
|R69.00
|R94.00
|N3
|Bergville
|Ramo
|R29.00
|R34.00
|R63.00
|R96.00
|N3
|Tugela
|Main
|R96.00
|R159.00
|R251.00
|R347.00
|N3
|Tugela East
|Ramp
|R60.00
|R99.00
|R147.00
|R204.00
|N3
|Wilge
|Main
|R90.00
|R155.00
|R207.00
|R294.00
|N3
|De Hoek
|Main
|R65.00
|R101.00
|R154.00
|R222.00
“The funds go a long way towards ensuring that SANRAL fulfils its mandate of delivering quality road infrastructure that adds value to the lives of South African citizens,” Mona said on Monday.
Mona further said that key economic infrastructure, such as the national road network, is a precondition for providing basic services such as electricity, water, sanitation, telecommunications and public transport.
“This road network, therefore, needs to meet industrial, commercial and household needs. SANRAL is empathetic to the South African public, considering the current state of the economy. However, it is equally important to introduce the adjustments to ensure that the agency continues to deliver safe and quality roads to the benefit of all road users,” Mona said.
