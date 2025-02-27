Reminder: Toll fees set to rise in March

Pretoria motorists are being reminded that toll fee hikes will take effect from March 1 2025.

The increase will impact drivers using various routes, so it’s important to be aware of the new rates and plan accordingly. Here’s a breakdown of the changes and what you can expect to pay.

The South African National Roads Agency (SANRAL) has revealed a 4.84% increase in toll tariffs, set to take effect from 1 March 2025.

SANRAL’s General Manager for Communications and Marketing, Vusi Mona, previously explained that toll revenue is necessary to maintain, operate and improve toll roads, and service debt incurred to implement a toll road project.

The tables below compiled by Business Tech outline the new fees for 2025, noting the following:

Class 1: Light vehicles – with or without a trailer, including motorcycles, motor tricycles and motor cars.

Class 2: Medium-heavy – heavy vehicles with two axles.

Class 3: Large heavy vehicles – heavy vehicles with three or four axles.

Class 4: Extra large heavy vehicles – heavy vehicles with five or more axles.

N1 Platinum Toll

Route Plaza Type Class 1 Class 2 Class 3 Class 4 N1 Stormvoel Ramp R12.00 R30.50 R35.00 R42.00 N1 Zambesi Ramp R14.50 R36.00 R42.00 R51.00 N1 N1 Pumulani Main R16.00 R40.00 R46.00 R55.00 N1 Wallmansthal Ramp R7.20 R18.00 R22.00 R25.00 N1 Murrayhill Ramp R14.50 R36.00 R44.00 R50.00 N1 Hammanskraal Ramp R34.00 R116.00 R126.00 R145.00 N1 Carousel Main R73.00 R196.00 R216.00 R249.00 N1 Maubane Ramp R31.50 R85.00 R94.00 R108.00

N4 Platinum Toll

Route Plaza Type Class 1 Class 2 Class 3 Class 4 N4 N4 Doornpoort Main R19.50 R49.00 R56.00 R66.00 N4 K99 Ramp R19.50 R49.00 R56.00 R66.00 N4 Brits Main R19.50 R68.00 R74.00 R85.00 N4 Buffelspoort Ramp R19.50 R47.00 R52.00 R60.00 N4 Marikana Main R29.00 R70.00 R79.00 R91.00 N4 Kroondal Ramp R19.50 R47.00 R52.00 R60.00 N4 Swartruggens Main R99.00 R249.00 R302.00 R355.00

N4 Gauteng/Mpumalanga

Route Plaza Type Class 1 Class 2 Class 3 Class 4 N4 Donkerhoek Ramp R16.00 R23.00 R33.00 R64.00 N4 Cullinan Ramp R20.00 R33.00 R49.00 R83.00 N4 Diamond Hill Main R49.00 R68.00 R128.00 R213.00 N4 Valtaki Ramp R38.00 R53.00 R78.00 R177.00 N4 Ekansutria Ramp R30.00 R45.00 R63.00 R126.00 N4 Middelburg Main R81.00 R176.00 R268.00 R352.00 N4 Machado Main R122.00 R338.00 R493.00 R704.00 N4 Nkomazi Main R92.00 R187.00 R271.00 R391.00

N3 Joburg to Durban

Route Plaza Type Class 1 Class 2 Class 3 Class 4 N3 Mooi Main R67.00 R165.00 R231.00 R313.00 N3 Mooi Ramp S R47.00 R115.00 R162.00 R219.00 N3 Mooi Ramp N R20.00 R49.00 R69.00 R94.00 N3 Treverton Ramp R20.00 R49.00 R69.00 R94.00 N3 Bergville Ramo R29.00 R34.00 R63.00 R96.00 N3 Tugela Main R96.00 R159.00 R251.00 R347.00 N3 Tugela East Ramp R60.00 R99.00 R147.00 R204.00 N3 Wilge Main R90.00 R155.00 R207.00 R294.00 N3 De Hoek Main R65.00 R101.00 R154.00 R222.00

“The funds go a long way towards ensuring that SANRAL fulfils its mandate of delivering quality road infrastructure that adds value to the lives of South African citizens,” Mona said on Monday.

Mona further said that key economic infrastructure, such as the national road network, is a precondition for providing basic services such as electricity, water, sanitation, telecommunications and public transport.

“This road network, therefore, needs to meet industrial, commercial and household needs. SANRAL is empathetic to the South African public, considering the current state of the economy. However, it is equally important to introduce the adjustments to ensure that the agency continues to deliver safe and quality roads to the benefit of all road users,” Mona said.

