Warning: Severe thunderstorms with hail expected in Pretoria today

Pretoria residents are warned that severe thunderstorms with hail are expected today.

The SA Weather Services has issued a level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with excessive lightning, damaging winds and hail.

The warning is in place until Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, the Tshwane Emergency Service Department spokesperson Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni is calling on communities to remain alert while the warning is in place.

“The ESD will continue to monitor the weather reports and remain on high alert for any related emergencies.

“Residents are equally and strongly urged and encouraged to stay informed and monitor short-term weather forecasts and any warnings or alerts issued by the South African Weather Service and other credible sources, and to immediately follow the recommended safety tips.”

He said the impact of severe thunderstorms may include the following:

• Localised flooding, especially of susceptible low-lying areas, flat plains and susceptible roads.

• Large amounts of small hail over an open area.

• Severe lightning strikes, which may result in house or other structural fires.

• Disruptions to traffic due to major roads being flooded.

• Minor to major vehicle accidents due to poor driving visibility and slippery road conditions.

• Localised service disruptions due to power failures and other damage to infrastructure.

• Localised damages to informal houses or structures (roofs) over an open area.

• Danger to life due to fast-flowing streams and rivers.

Communities are urged to observe the following safety measures:

• If possible, stay indoors and away from metal objects that conduct electricity (barbed wire fences, power lines etc) which may be hit by lightning.

• Avoid outdoor activities such as fishing or playing golf in the rain as the fishing rods and golf clubs may attract lightning.

• When outdoors during lightning activity, immediately get out of- and away from ponds, lakes and other bodies of water.

• Do not seek shelter under isolated trees or tall objects if there is a thunderstorm.

• Avoid crossing flooded low-lying roads, bridges and swollen streams.

“We further call on residents to be vigilant and to please immediately report any fire or rescue incident by calling 107 toll-free or alternatively calling 012 358 6300/6400,” Mnguni said.

When reporting an emergency, please remain calm, speak clearly, know where you are to give the correct address, and give your correct contact number to allow the operator to phone you back should they require to do so.

