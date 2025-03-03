Phase 1 east of Pretoria BRT project expected to be finalised in July

Tshwane metro’s Line 2B project, which aims to upgrade major intersections and culverts along Lynnwood and Atterbury roads, has been committed to completion by July.

Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the Atterbury Road upgrade project was progressing well, with the first phase expected to be completed by July 31, 2025.

The project that commenced in 2022 aims to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion along Atterbury Road.

The upgrade includes the reconstruction of the King’s Highway Culvert, an extension of stormwater culverts, and upgrading intersections.

Mashigo said the following phases will be completed :

– Extension of the existing stormwater culverts under Lynnwood Road in preparation for future road widening.

– Reconstruction of a section of the channel, including a new expanding wing wall.

– Demolition and relocation of sewer line, including directional drilling across the road.

– Rerouting of water pipeline.

– Protection of electrical and telecommunication cables.

– Intersection upgrade (Justice Mahomed/Atterbury; Lynnwood/Atterbury; Lynnwood/Roper)

– Construction of 2 x 3.5m wide public transport lanes (one in each direction) within the median.

– Widening of the existing roadway at stations.

– Resurfacing of the intersections.

– Reconstruction and/or widening the existing sidewalks to support non-motorised transport (NMT).

According to Mashigo, the section at the intersection of Atterbury Road and Justice Mahomed Street in Menlo Park is also nearing completion, with work expected to be completed by June 15.

He said all layer work will be completed, including stormwater and outstanding work, which includes milling and overlay of asphalt, drilling of sleeves for traffic signals, and installation of new traffic signals.

Mashigo acknowledged that some sections of the project are taking longer than anticipated due to tricky conditions.

The intersection of Atterbury and Lynnwood roads at the Shell Petrol Station is reportedly the most difficult section, as it has more services under the bridge and along Lynnwood Road. Expropriation is a challenge in this section.

“The southern part of Lynnwood in this section is a challenge as it has more services, and the contractor has commenced with the services relocation and the stormwater excavations,” he said.

However, Mashigo said that the northern part of Lynnwood in this section has commenced with road widening, and layer works are at the stabilised base layer stage.

He said the expropriation process of small sections of land along Lynnwood and Atterbury roads is well advanced, with compensation processes commenced.

He added that Phase 2 of the Line 2B project is implemented as a single phase with all activities running concurrently.

“The three intersections and the culvert are anticipated to be completed by July 31,” he said.

When asked about contingency plans to mitigate potential delays or disruptions to the project, Mashigo said that no major delays are anticipated beyond the due completion date.

“A continuous engagement with the contractor is in place to ensure that the project is completed on time,” he said.

He added the only thing that could affect the deadline of the project was rainfall.

“When it’s raining the contractor suspends activities on site, which may have an effect on the actual completion date of the project.”

Despite some challenges, Mashigo is confident that the project will be completed on time, bringing significant benefits to the community.

Rekord recently received complaints that contractors had suspended work due to salary disputes, however, Mashigo dismissed these reports.

“The contractor is always on-site, and no information on workers’ payments has been brought to the project team.”

Project manager Isabella Khorommbi also dismissed claims of contractors not being paid.

“All of my contractors were fully paid and I do not know of any contractor who was not paid,” she said.

