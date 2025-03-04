Collect your SASSA older person grant today

SASSA has announced that older person grant beneficiaries in Pretoria can begin collecting their grants today.

SASSA has revealed the March payment dates for social grant recipients in Pretoria and is urging beneficiaries to swap their SASSA Gold Cards for the new Postbank Black Cards before the February 28, 2025 deadline to ensure smooth access to their payments.

Month Older Person’s Disability Children’s March Tuesday, March 4 Wednesday, March 5 Thursday, March 6

The deadline for SASSA beneficiaries to replace their gold cards with the new Postbank black cards has been extended to March 20 2025, allowing more time for a smooth transition.

Ministry spokesperson Kwena Moloto confirmed that the deadline for beneficiaries to swap their gold SASSA card for the black Postbank card has been extended from February 28 to March 20 2025.

“We have listened to the deep concerns and frustrations of our social grant beneficiaries, and we trust that this extension will provide much-needed time for grant recipients.

“We strongly encourage our beneficiaries to make sure that they change to the black Postbank card as soon as they can, and well ahead of the March 20 2025 deadline. We want to emphasise that grant payments will continue as usual, even after the March 20 deadline.”

He said beneficiaries haven’t exchanged their cards by then, but their grants will still be paid. However, they will need to visit their nearest Post Office branch to access their funds.

“To make sure that we are able to assist beneficiaries in swaping their cards as efficiently as possible, our departments and entities are working together to add more human capacity and are working with retailers to increase the number of sites across the country.”

Moloto said mobile offices will also be dispatched to focus on rural areas and to ensure that we assist as many people as possible.

“We will monitor the process closely and will receive daily updates as to how the process is going so that we are able to respond quickly to any further issues that may arise.”

He added that the March 20 deadline marks the date when the SASSA Gold Cards will stop working, not the last day to apply for the new card.

“After March 20, beneficiaries will still be able to apply for and receive their Postbank Black Cards. We are also working with community leaders and local authorities to share clear information and offer assistance where needed.

“Making sure that beneficiaries are able to swap their old gold SASSA cards as easily as possible is our priority, and we will update the public regularly.”

