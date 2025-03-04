Manhunt launched for 24-year-old suspect after police seize explosives, firearms, drugs and stolen vehicle

Police have launched a manhunt for a 24-year-old suspect allegedly involved in multiple criminal activities in the north of Pretoria.

The manhunt follows as police seized firearms, ammunition, drugs, and stolen livestock-related materials from his residence recently.

The seizure led to an investigation which also connected a stolen vehicle from Sinoville.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng said the operation led by the Sekhukhune Tracking and Investigation Team and Groblersdal Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit began on February 28, after the police received intelligence from Marble Hall police.

Thakeng said the suspect was identified as being in possession of unlicensed firearms and explosives, dealing in drugs, as well as violating the Stock Theft Act.

He was also driving a vehicle reportedly in Sinoville in November last year.

Police quickly located the vehicle on a public road driving through Monsterlus in Polokwane. The vehicle was driven by the suspect’s mother.

“After she confirmed the vehicle belonged to her son, officers conducted a search of their home in the Hlogotlou precinct,” said Thakeng.

Thakeng said a thorough search of the suspect’s room revealed a concealed shotgun with ammunition under a mattress and another firearm hidden in the ceiling.

He said officers also seized sale documents, brand marks, and livestock tattoos, indicating the suspect’s involvement in stock theft.

“The suspect remains at large, and we are urging the public to assist in his capture.”

Residents are urged to contact Sergeant Kgashane Malesa on 076 563 5686 or use the Crime Stop hotline on 08600 10111.

