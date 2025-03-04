Rescue team recovers man’s body from Apies, three children still missing

In a bid to rescue three children who were swept away by flash floods on the weekend, police have discovered the body of a man in the Apies River today.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said police were on a rescue operation to find three children who were believed to have been swept away at Walkers Spruit crossing, Sunnyside over the weekend.

Masondo said however the body of a man, whose identity is not yet known, was found in the river.

“A body of an adult male was found in Apies River today (March 4) by our divers, at approximately 12:30. It is about 14km from where the three people are said to have been seen drowning. “The body hasn’t been identified so far.”

Masondo confirmed that police divers from the search and rescue team were still searching for the children.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon told Rekord a missing person’s report had not been opened for the three children on Tuesday.

Gerhard Potgieter, NSRI Gauteng station commander, said on March 2, the NSRI Gauteng duty crew were activated following a request for assistance from SARZA (Search and Rescue South Africa) and the SAPS, preparing to commence a search at Sunnyside.

“The extensive air, water and river banks search operation and patrols throughout Sunday yielded no further information and no signs of the suspected missing children.”

There are no signs of the children.

“Police have launched an investigation and at this stage, there are no missing person’s reports opened that may be related to this case.”

Potgieter said the search was due to reports by an eyewitness of three children suspected to have possibly been swept away in flash floods on March 2.

NSRI Witbank, Tshwane Water Policing and Diving Services and Tshwane Fire and Rescue Services joined the NSRI search.

ALSO READ: No trace found of children swept away in Tshwane flash floods

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!