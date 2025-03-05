Don’t miss the Blood Moon this month – Here is everything you need to know

Attention, Pretoria residents! Mark your calendars for March 13 and 14, as a rare celestial event, the blood moon, will be visible from our skies.

A blood moon occurs during a total lunar eclipse, giving the moon a striking red hue.

This fascinating phenomenon, visible across parts of Africa and other continents, happens when the Earth blocks sunlight from reaching the moon, casting a reddish glow.

Don’t miss out on this incredible sight—find out more about this upcoming event and how you can catch a glimpse of it right here in Pretoria.

Here is a list of South African full moons in 2025:

2025 Jan 13, 00:30 Mantis Moon

2025 Feb 12, 15:54 Dassie Moon

2025 Mar 14, 08:54 Harvest Moon

2025 Apr 13, 02:24 Diamond Moon

2025 May 12, 19:00 Frost Moon

2025 Jun 11, 09:42 Sisters Moon

2025 Jul 10, 22:36 Meerkat Moon

2025 Aug 09, 09:48 Peace Moon

2025 Sep 07, 20:06 Spring Moon

2025 Oct 07, 05:48 Whale Moon

2025 Nov 05, 15:24 Milk Moon

2025 Dec 04, 01:18 Springbok Moon

The Centre for Astronomical Heritage (CfAH) identified 23 concepts (one for each first Full Moon in a calendar month plus one for a possible second Full Moon) representing essential cognates to “South Africa.”

“South Africans have been confused by these Full Moon names since wolves never roamed the South African shores and it does not snow in February.

“Not only are these names irrelevant in the South African context, but an opportunity to celebrate what is iconic and proudly South African is lost with each setting Full Moon.”

The CfAH is a non-profit company working to protect South Africa’s astronomical heritage.

