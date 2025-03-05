Sinkhole near property settling, but expansion not ruled out- Tshwane

The Tshwane metro has confirmed the formation of a sinkhole on Clifton Avenue, which is 18m in diameter and about 800mm deep.

Tshwane metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the metro was battling 62 sinkholes in total.

“There are 62 sinkholes in total, 58 in Region 4.”

Mashigo said the newly formed sinkhole on Clifton Avenue was settling, however there was still a probability of it expanding.

“The sinkhole is settling and may possibly expand further,” he said.

The sinkhole near Prosperity Park in Centurion had left the community without water right after it caved on February 28.

However, water was restored days later.

By March 3, teams from the water and sanitation department had rerouted the water network and installed temporary water pipes to restore water to residents in the area.

The sinkhole caved in supposedly due to a water meter leak.

Ward 57 Councillor David Farquharson explained that the sinkhole started forming late in the afternoon.

“It started as a water meter leak around 14:30, and then after two hours, a neighbour sent me a picture showing that it was turning into much more than the leak because the ground started subsiding,” he said.

He stated that the ground’s instability caused the brick fence around the property to collapse, and visible cracks began forming on the ground.

“After contacting the city’s regional head, a geologist came on site to assess the situation,” he said.

“Within about two and a half hours of the incident being reported, water supply to the affected area was cut off to prevent further damage, and the road was barricaded for safety.”

Farquharson warned that despite measures to safeguard the area, the sinkhole may continue to expand further due to ongoing heavy rainfall.

He added that the metro’s geologist is closely monitoring the situation and will issue an evacuation notice if the sinkhole begins to pose a greater risk to neighbours.

Anne Hyde, a resident near the affected property, confirmed that water was restored on March 2.

However, she noted that the narrow road running along with the sinkhole remains a concern for residents.

Another resident Marcel Staden expressed his growing unease about the frequency of sinkholes on Clifton Avenue.

“It is always scary living here as I wonder where the next sinkhole might form,” he said.

He added that the uncertainty makes him unhappy as sinkholes continue to pose a danger to the community.

The situation in Lyttelton is part of a broader pattern of sinkhole formation across Centurion.

Just two weeks ago, on February 18, another sinkhole opened up on DF Malan Avenue, followed by one at the corner of Trichardt and Van Riebeeck streets in Lyttelton Manor on February 22.

With more than 50 sinkholes reported in Centurion, the ongoing crisis has prompted the Tshwane metro to call for urgent intervention from the national government.

The Tshwane metro has intensified its efforts to declare sinkhole-affected Centurion a national disaster, citing the immense financial burden that repairs entail.

During a tour on February 14 of the five largest sinkholes in the region, MMC for Corporate and Shared Services Kholofelo Morodi highlighted the critical need for support.

“As a city, we cannot afford to repair the sinkholes ourselves; we need at least R200-million in order for us to address them,” she stated.

Morodi stressed the urgency of the situation and stated that the metro is already implementing safety measures and developing a comprehensive plan to stabilise the affected areas.

“If this declaration is successful, it will secure the necessary resources to address the damage, stabilise the affected areas, and implement long-term solutions,” she said.

She assured residents that efforts are underway to protect lives and infrastructure.

“The residents of Centurion can be assured that the administration is fully engaged in resolving this issue and that swift and decisive action is being taken to protect lives and infrastructure to restore water to residents in the area.”

