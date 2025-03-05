Two men arrested for unlicensed firearms in north

Police in the north of Pretoria arrested two men aged 29 and 48 in Stinkwater on Monday.

Tshwane police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said members of the Temba Crime Prevention were conducting patrols at around 22:30 in the Stinkwater area when they recovered two unlicensed firearms and ammunition and arrested the two men.

“They came across a suspicious white Toyota Corolla on the side of the road with four men inside.

“They made a U-turn and tactically approached the vehicle. The suspects opened the doors and two of them attempted to flee, however, police managed to apprehend one of them,” said Van Dyk.

He said upon searching the suspects, the police found firearms on the driver and on the other suspect who had attempted to flee.

“A signal jammer and number plates were also found in the car. It has also been established that the suspects were from Dennilton in Mpumalanga.”

Temba station commander Brigadier Johannes Tau applauded the members and welcomed the arrest of the two suspects and the recovery of firearms and ammunition.

He said the police showed dedication by not bypassing the vehicle, but conducting a stop-and-search.

Tau said the firearms would be taken into the forensic laboratory for ballistic testing to determine if they were used in other crimes.

The suspects will appear in the Moretele Magistrate’s Court soon.

