Avoid these streets in Pretoria today

Motorists in Pretoria are urged to steer clear of several key streets today due to a planned march by the National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa (NUMSA).

The march, which protests the non-payment of retrenched packages by the City of Tshwane, will impact traffic in the city.

Here’s everything you need to know about the affected routes and alternative roads to take.

They will gather at an open space, corner of Kgosi Mampuru and Madiba Street, at 09:00 and move to the Tshwane House. They are expected to disperse from Tshwane House at 12:30/

The route of the march is as follows:

From the gathering point, the marchers will join Madiba Street and proceed until they reach the Tshwane house at Madiba and Lillian Ngoyi Street.

The following streets will be affected:

Kgosi Mampuru Street

Bosman Street

Paul Kruger Street

Thabo Sehume Street

Lillian Ngoyi Street

Motorists are advised to use alternative roust such as:

Francis Baard Street

Struben Street

Eskia Mphahlele Drive.

“The Tshwane Metro Police and the South African Police Service will be deployed to monitor the march.”

