Police find R15m performance-enhancing drugs in Pretoria storage facility

Police seized drugs estimated at R15-million consisting of scheduled medicine, steroids, and other performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) from a self-storage facility in Derdepoort, north of Pretoria on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said a team of detectives from the SAPS National Organised Crime Investigation Narcotics Unit seized a significant quantity of scheduled medicine.

“The estimated street value of the confiscated substances is R15-million.”

Van Wyk said this success follows a recent breakthrough in which the team uncovered a drug syndicate, leading to the arrest of six suspects on February 11.

She said the seizure on March 5 was part of follow-up investigations into this syndicate’s activities, and led the team to the identified storage facility.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the syndicate was operating an online platform to trade and distribute scheduled medicine, steroids, stimulants, and other illicit substances to consumers.”

Investigations remain ongoing.

Last month four people were arrested and appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court after they allegedly sold steroids, scheduled medicine, stimulants, and other performance-enhancing drugs via the internet.

Charges against two other suspects were provisionally withdrawn, according to Van Vyk.

The police nabbed suspects who were believed to be part of an alleged drug syndicate operating from East Lynne, Pretoria.

The National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said it is alleged that from 2021, the accused operated as a syndicate, running an online platform to trade and distribute scheduled substances and medicines.

She added that a police investigation, supported by forensic laboratory analysis, revealed that the products contained prohibited substances.

“Norman Brits (54), Henry Crail (32) and Mona-Lize Grobler (49) were arrested on February 11, at their respective residences in and around Pretoria. Cailin de Bruin (28) was arrested a day later.”

Mahanjana said additional charges may be brought against the accused.

Among the products sold, police found an isomer of methamphetamine (crystal meth or Tik).

Van Wyk at the time said the four would face multiple charges related to the contravention of the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act, Medicines and Related Substances Act, and the Counterfeit Goods Act.”

Van Wyk said the suspects were reportedly operating an online website to trade and distribute counterfeit and illicit performance-enhancing drugs, scheduled medicines, steroids and stimulants.

She added that the takedown operation followed extensive investigations.

“One of the products sold online as a fat burner contains Dimethylphenethylamine, an isomer of methamphetamine,” she stated.

She said during the arrests, the team seized a substantial quantity of counterfeit and illicit performance-enhancing drugs, steroids, scheduled medicine, and stimulants as well as electronic devices.

The team comprised of SAPS National Organised Crime Investigations Narcotics Unit, SAPS Transnational Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit, Gauteng Provincial Narcotics Unit and Crime Intelligence, SAPS K9 Search, Rescue, the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority, the SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport, and the Financial Intelligence Centre.

