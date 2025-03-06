Recurring cable faults cause power outage in Soshanguve

Residents of Soshanguve continue to experience prolonged power outages on Thursday as multiple cable faults crippled the electricity supply in various parts of the area.

The outages, which are affecting the Soshanguve 1A substation, have led to ongoing disruptions.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said even though technicians are working tirelessly to repair the faults, the situation is proving to be more complex.

This is due to the daily emergence of new faults on different feeder cables.

“Some progress had been made by March 5, with power restored to the Jukulyn main feeders of Block X and Block W substations, as well as 90% of Block BB.

Power Update : Soshanguve

There’s another fault that tripped the IA substation. We are now on day five of repairing cable faults on the Block-BB or Block-JJ feeder cable. Today, we had restored 90% of the power. The recent trip will cause further delay.Apologies to our customers pic.twitter.com/Iyf9jjRdy9 — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) March 5, 2025

“Yet, just as repairs neared completion, the network tripped once again, causing additional faults in areas where electricity had already been restored,” said Mashigo.

The outages have raised concerns, with residents wondering whether the issues could be part of a broader problem.

Update- Power outage affecting Soshanguve. pic.twitter.com/ng4tUaHtAe — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) March 6, 2025

He said the main feeder cables of Block JJ have also been found to be faulty, which the metro suspects may be due to the burned-out copper cables on the main supply line.

“We understand the frustration this has caused, and we are doing everything possible to restore power as soon as we can.”

LISTEN:

The metro has, however, not yet provided an estimated restoration time due to the severity of the faults.

Re kgopela mabone mo Soshanguve block VV tuu!!!!! since 2:40am le nou we have no electricity pic.twitter.com/U4FW6rd4GW — Sbuda Mashwayi (@MashwayiSbuda) March 5, 2025

For now, residents remain without a clear timeline on when their power will return, as technicians balance the task of repairing existing faults and preventing further disruptions.

“The city profusely apologises for the inconvenience which has been caused by these outages.

“Estimated restoration time is not yet known, however, the city undertakes to restore normal services as speedily and as practically possible.”

@CityofTswwe @Action4SA @nasiphim please attend to the power outage in Soshanguve Block BB it’s now the third day without electricity and you don’t seem to care!!!!!!!!!!! — 🖤 Mx Mathobela (@kea_math29) March 5, 2025

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!