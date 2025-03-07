Four children rescued from horrific conditions of neglect in Pretoria-North

In an operation in Pretoria-North on Friday, four children were rescued from unsafe and neglectful conditions after a tip-off prompted a swift response from the SAPS, social workers, and the Soshanguve K9 unit.

According to a police spokesperson, Captain Johan van Dyk, officers from the Pretoria-North SAPS responded to a tip-off regarding possible child neglect and abuse.

He said additional officers from the Soshanguve K9 unit and social workers from the Department of Social Development were requested to assist at a smallholding in Pretoria-North.

“Upon arrival, the team discovered five adults and four children, aged between 1 and 4 years old.

“Preliminary investigations conducted by social workers revealed that the premises were unsuitable for the children. Additionally, it was recommended by the social workers that the four minors receive immediate medical treatment.”

Van Dyk said two men were arrested on drug possession charges and will appear in court shortly.

“Ongoing investigations by social workers continue, and further charges related to child neglect may be instituted once medical reports and recommendations are received.”

Meanwhile, Major-General Samuel Thine expressed his sincere gratitude to the dedicated members of the team.

He issued a stern warning that crimes against children will not be tolerated in the Tshwane community and reaffirmed that all available resources would be deployed to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Thine also urged any person who suspects child neglect or abuse to report it immediately. Reports can be made by calling the SAPS Crime Stop number at 0800 10111 or by downloading the My SAPS Application and following the instructions for reporting.

All information will be treated as confidential.

