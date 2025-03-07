Stage 3 load shedding implemented this afternoon

Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented on Friday afternoon.

Eskom has announced that stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 14:00 this afternoon until further notice.

#PowerAlert1 Eskom implements Stage 3 loadshedding from 14:00 today and anticipates to be in this mode until Monday at 05:00, following 98% availability of power supply, due to loss of 2700MW over the past 14 hours. To replenish emergency reserves over the weekend –

The power utility company said in a statement on Friday that this decision came after a loss of 2700MW in the past 14 hours.

“This includes Koeberg Unit 2, which was taken offline after being brought back on Wednesday and two Kusile Units whose coal operations went sub-optimal following adverse weather in the area.”

It added that the higher levels of planned maintenance outages, aimed at winter preparation and meeting regulatory and environmental licensing requirements, are still underway.

“Eskom is focused on deploying extra resources to expedite the repair of units currently offline. It is anticipated that 6200MW will be restored by Monday’s evening peak.”

#LoadShedding Stage 3

7 March 2025 14:00 -16:30 1, 5, 9

16:00 -18:30 2, 6, 10

18:00 -20:30 3, 7, 11

20:00 -22:30 4, 8, 12

22:00 -00:30 5, 9, 13 — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) March 7, 2025

Click here if you are not sure which areas you fall under.

