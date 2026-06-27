Two cyclists injured in collision east of Pretoria

Two cyclists were injured, one critically, in a head-on collision on a rural downhill stretch in the Tierpoort area, east of Pretoria, just before 10:00 on Saturday, 27 June.

According to the Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit (VEMRU), the cyclists collided with each other at “high speed”.

“One patient sustained moderate injuries and the other patient sustained critical injuries, including a suspected high C-spine fracture and injuries to their head,” said VEMRU spokesperson Casper Visser.

Visser said VEMRU paramedics stabilised both patients at the scene before transporting them to a nearby hospital for definitive treatment.

Emergency Medical Solutions, Emer-G-Med, and Echo-1 Security assisted VEMRU at the incident.

VEMRU is a registered non-profit company (NPC) and public benefit organisation (PBO) that responds to medical and trauma emergencies free of charge.

The unit is entirely funded through sponsorships and donations to cover operational costs.

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