Police arrest one suspect, seize over 20 transformers in Pretoria operation

Police arrested a 37-year-old suspect in Winterveldt on March 7 in connection with illegal electricity connections and the theft of Eskom equipment.

The arrest followed an intelligence-driven operation led by the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure Energy Safety and Security Workstream.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Van Wyk said a multi-disciplinary team consisting of members from specialised units, Eskom investigators, and technicians raided a location in Winterveldt, North of Pretoria.

Van Wyk said the suspect was found in possession of an Eskom transformer and other electrical equipment.

She said the suspect was instantaneously arrested on charges of theft and tampering with essential infrastructure.

“Police seized a total of 28 Eskom transformers from the Winterveldt area, valued at approximately R1.7 million. These illegally connected transformers were contributing to widespread power outages and disruptions, leading to revenue losses for Eskom,” said Van Wyk.

She said preliminary estimates suggest that the illegal connections uncovered during the operation resulted in a staggering R90 million loss in revenue for the struggling utility.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Rietgat Magistrate’s Court soon, where he will be facing charges of theft and tampering with critical infrastructure.

In a separate incident, the team dismantled and seized 13 more illegally connected Eskom transformers in Diepsloot and Erasmia.

LISTEN: https://soundcloud.com/user-896607606-680727099/police-spokesperson-amanda-van-wyk?utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing&si=3d3b0dda9b72489eb8ea55ba17a7383d

Van Wyk said these illegal connections resulted in an estimated revenue loss of R19 million.

The police have urged community members to come forward with any information related to criminal activities targeting Eskom or other essential services.

Reports can be made anonymously via the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the MySAPS app, with all tip-offs treated confidentially.

ALSO READ: Conmen book a cautionary tale based on true events

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!