Police arrest over 300 suspects during Operation Shanela

The police arrested 327 suspects during Operation Shanela in Rietgat and Soshanguve on March 8.

The operations focused on high-crime areas and included patrols, compliance inspections, and crackdowns on illegal alcohol sales.

People were arrested for crimes ranging from stolen vehicles, possession of unlicensed firearms, assault, housebreaking, public drinking and armed robbery.

The police executed the operation with the help of other stakeholders including the Home Affairs, Labour and Gauteng Traffic departments, Tshwane Metro Police Department, CPFs, crime prevention wardens and elected councillors.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said, “254 individuals were arrested for offences such as assault, housebreaking, public drinking, driving under the influence of alcohol, and armed robbery”.

“Two suspects were arrested for murder, three for attempted murder, five for armed robbery, five for rape, and 84 for gender-based violence,” said Van Dyk.

He said 19 undocumented individuals were detained, pending legal proceedings.

“Should they be found in violation of immigration laws, deportation procedures will be initiated.”

The team inspected 10 liquor premises and found two non-compliant with the Liquor Act.

“Liquor was confiscated and will be destroyed upon finalisation of the criminal cases,” said Van Dyk.

A total of 590 individuals were searched and 324 vehicles were checked to make certain that they were not stolen.

He said 25 premises and six crime hotspots were searched leading to eight arrests for possession of and dealing in drugs, while 21 sachets and six rocks of illegal substances, along with cash were confiscated.

Police issued 49 Aarto infringement notices to the value of R27 250.

“A Renault Sandero reported stolen in Hercules earlier this month was recovered.

“Investigations are underway to trace and arrest the suspects.”

