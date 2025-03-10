Police probe death of prominent activist and doctor in Ga-Rankuwa

Police have launched an investigation after a 61-year-old doctor was found dead in his home in Ga-Rankuwa, north of Pretoria, last week.

The body of Gomolemo Mokae, a renowned intellectual and former spokesperson of the Azanian People’s Organisation, was discovered in a state of decomposition on March 5.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, a case of murder has been opened for further investigation.

Nevhuhulwi confirmed that no suspects have been arrested yet and that the circumstances surrounding Dr Mokae’s death are still under investigation.

She said the cause of death remains unclear, and investigations will continue to determine what led to the tragic incident.

“There are still no suspects arrested,” said Nevhuhulwi, urging anyone with information to come forward.

Mokae was last seen on February 28, and his lifeless body was found nearly a week later in his Ga-Rankuwa home.

The news of Mokae’s death has sparked an outpouring of grief and condolences on social media, with many hailing him as a selfless servant of his community and a staunch advocate of black consciousness.

I’m deeply shocked and saddened by the death of Ntate Gomolemo Mokae. A moya wa gagwe o robale ka kgotso.

I’m so angry with this stupid government — Ma O (@Emphaa2) March 9, 2025

Messages of sorrow and solidarity have flooded platforms such as X, where individuals have paid tribute to his enduring legacy as a medical professional and his contributions to African literature.

Ndiviwe Mphuthulo expressed condolences to the Mokae family.

“My heartfelt condolences to the Mokae family on the loss of the extraordinary Tower – a doctor, writer, and political activist. His legacy as an all-rounder will continue to inspire many.”

What a genius, patriot and storyteller! May his beautiful soul forever rest in peace. @KANI_ELDER — Zamxaka Nxarhuni (@ZNxarhuni) March 9, 2025

Wonder Peters said, “Deepest condolences to you and your family on the sad passing of Dr Gomolemo Mokae. May you find healing and comfort”.

President Cyril Ramaphosa joined the nation in mourning the loss of Dr Mokae, expressing his deep condolences to the family, friends, and comrades of the late doctor.

“The brutality inflicted on Dr Mokae demonstrates that violent criminals have no regard for the lives of South Africans, including selfless and caring citizens who become known publicly for the contributions they make to the upliftment and protection of fellow citizens,” said Ramaphosa.

He further called on communities to unite in the fight against crime and violence, emphasising the need for closer partnerships between citizens and police.

We are with the Black Consciousness family as we mourn the departure of this fearless intellectual and leader of our struggles against apartheid. Go well Cde Dr Gomolemo Mokae, history will not only honour you but definitely respect and record your outstanding contribution. pic.twitter.com/szH5s5PNNa — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) March 9, 2025

The funeral service of Mokae will be held at Thabong Lodge in Ga-Rankuwa Zone 3 on March 11 from 07:00 to 10:00 and he will be laid to rest in Kgabalatsane Cemetery at 11:00.

