Fourteen killed, dozens injured in horrific R21 bus accident

Emergency services are still busy on the scene of a horrific bus accident on the R21 where fourteen people were killed and dozens have been injured.

According to paramedics on the scene, the accident happened just at around 06:45 on Tuesday.

Paramedics are still busy attending to the entrapped passengers.

Vision Tactical posted on X that the accident impacted traffic towards the airport.

“The lane heading to the airport is currently closed, and emergency services are attending to multiple patients. Motorists should expect major delays and consider alternative routes where possible. Please drive cautiously and allow extra travel time.”

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and to use alternative routes.

*This is a developing story*

