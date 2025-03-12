Cosatu to march in CBD today

Motorists should take note of a planned march by the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) to the National Treasury today.

The union is marching to raise awareness and show their disapproval of the proposed VAT increase being proposed by Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana.

The protesters will gather at the Treasury from 12:50 and disperse at 15:15.

Madiba Street between Sisulu and Du Toit streets will be affected.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes such as:

– Boom Street

– Struben Street

– Pretorius Street

– Francis Baard Street

– Lilian Ngoyi Street

The Tshwane Metro Police and SAPS will be deployed to monitor the march.

