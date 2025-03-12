What time is the Blood Moon total lunar eclipse tomorrow?

Pretoria residents are gearing up for a spectacular celestial event tomorrow, March 13-14, as a total lunar eclipse will turn the moon blood red, offering a rare and breathtaking sight for skywatchers across the city.

The event will take place late on March 13 into early March 14 (South Africa Standard Time, SAST).

During this rare total lunar #eclipse, Earth will move directly between the sun and the moon, casting a shadow over the lunar surface and giving the moon its iconic reddish hue—also known as the “Blood Moon.”

Here’s when you can catch the peak of the event, which lasts for about 65 minutes, in South Africa:

Totality (Blood Moon) : 8:26 a.m. – 9:31 a.m. on March 14 (SAST)

According to a report by Space.com, the lunar eclipse will reach its maximum phase, with the moon fully obscured by Earth’s deepest shadow, the umbra, at 8:59 a.m. South Africa Standard Time (SAST) on March 14.

The total lunar eclipse begins as the moon enters Earth’s penumbral shadow, causing a subtle shading effect.

As it moves deeper into the umbra, a dark shadow will creep across the lunar surface, eventually, during “totality”, turning it a reddish-orange hue, often called a “Blood Moon.”

The exact color depends on Earth’s atmospheric conditions.

If you’re unable to catch the lunar eclipse in person, it will be live-streamed on Space.com so you can enjoy the “Blood Moon” from the comfort of your own home.

Catch up with the latest lunar eclipse news and events with the lunar eclipse live blog.

