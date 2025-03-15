Police investigate case of reckless and negligent driving following tragic accident

Police are investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving after a car crashed into a tree and caught fire on the R101, Old Johannesburg Road and Saxby Avenue in Centurion on March 14.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan Van Dyk said a police officer received a report on Friday on the accident at around 17:50.

“On arrival, he found four to eight ambulances busy treating people. There was a vehicle, Range Rover [which] was burnt. Inside the vehicle, [were] four children with serious injuries and they were taken to Unitas Hospital [for treatment],” said van Dyk.

Van Dyk said there were seven occupants of the vehicle, and they had all sustained injuries.

Emer-G-Med medics Melinda Naude and Sinjin Grant-Smith were on scene.

Naude said multiple children were injured after the accident occurred and were transported to Netcare Unitas Hospital, while other patients were rushed to Kalafong Hospital.

A one-year-old girl was declared dead at the Centurion hospital following a battle to resuscitate her after the accident.

According to another emergency service on the scene, “The car drove straight into a tree and burst into flames at around 17:15, on March 14.”

Emergency Service said that on arrival their medics found three critically injured patients, a one-year-old, a five-year-old and a 15-year-old.

The service alleged that the driver did not sustain any injuries, while medics had worked to resuscitate two children.

“The two minors had CPR done on them and were transported to Unitas Hospital.”

It said on arrival at the hospital and after trying to resuscitate the infant multiple times, he was later declared dead.

The five-year-old and the 15-year-old remain in hospital.

