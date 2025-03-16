Pretoria mall targeted by 30 armed robbers, 5 ATMs bombed, one left injured

Police have launched a manhunt for a gang of about 30 perpetrators who allegedly bombed five ATMs in Hammanskraal at a shopping mall on March 16.

The ATMs at the north of Pretoria mall were reportedly bombed in the early hours of the morning, at around 1:30, where a private security officer was later shot and injured, during the perpetrators escape.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said police are on the lookout for the gang of approximately 30 men who allegedly bombed five ATMs in the early hours of March 16.

“It is reported that the security guard was conducting patrols outside the mall when he was accosted by the suspects who were driving in a bakkie. The suspects robbed him of his firearm and proceeded inside the Shopping Mall, where they robbed the second security officer of his cellphone.” “It is further alleged that the suspects then bombed five ATMs, and broke into one of the shops where they also bombed the drop safe,” said Masondo.

He said as the perpetrators were leaving the shopping mall, they met with police and private security officers and started firing shots.

According to Masondo, “A shootout ensued between the police, private security officers, and the suspects. One of the security officers was shot and wounded.”

Masondo said the injured officer was taken to the nearest medical care centre for treatment, stating “No arrests were made, and police are still on the lookout for the suspects.”

He said police could not confirm at this stage how much money was taken from the ATMs and the shop.

In a statement on social media, the mall said “We are saddened to inform you that a robbery occurred at Jubilee Mall on March 16, 2025.”

It said the mall was temporarily closed, and they would provide updates as more information became available.

“The safety and well-being of our customers, tenants, and employees are our top priority. We are working closely with law enforcement to investigate the incident. We want to assure you that we take incidents like this very seriously and are taking immediate action to enhance security measures throughout the mall.”

