Akasia library opens its doors to boost learning and development

The Tshwane metro has opened the Akasia Community Library, a long-awaited resource for the residents of Akasia in the north of Pretoria.

The library, located at Erf 207/303 in Ward 4, aims to provide crucial services to support learning, technology, and community development.

The construction of the library began in October 2017 and was initially set for completion by November 2018.

However, a range of challenges caused delays, pushing back the completion date several times.

Tshwane MMC for Community and Social Development Services Palesa Modise said the library will contribute to creating an innovative society.

“Libraries are more than just buildings; they are places where knowledge is shared, where children can explore worlds beyond their own, and where the entire community can gain access to technology and information,” said Modise.

The Akasia community library offers an extensive range of services to cater to the diverse needs of the community.

These include general information provision, assistance with school projects, and access to community information.

The library is also home to wide variety of books for all ages, including fiction, non-fiction, books for newly literate readers, and even foreign language books.

Magazines, newspapers, and both electronic and physical copies of these materials are also available.

Modise said to encourage reading among young learners, the library will also facilitate item reservations and inter-library loans.

“A study facility is available for students and community members.

“For students who require technology access, the library provides public computers with internet service, and there is a free Wi-Fi facility for users,” said Modise.

Ward councillor Ridge Petersen previously told Rekord that the delays were reportedly due to an impasse at the site between the main contractor, the Gauteng Infrastructure Development and the Gauteng Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation departments.

