Reward of R50 000 offered as police probe case of missing journalist and his partner

A R50 000 reward is being offered to strengthen the search for a missing journalist and his partner who went missing last month.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk confirmed this week that a missing case was opened on February 18 for Sibusiso Ndlovu, manager of Capital Live.

It is however unclear if the police are investigating a missing person’s case for the partner.

Ndlovu, a National Press Club committee member, was reported missing on February 18, while his partner Zodwa Mdhluli was only reported missing a few days later on February 24.

“A missing person [case] was recorded on February 18, only for Sibusiso Ndlovu,” said manager of Capital Live. The investigations are still ongoing.

“There is no strong lead as yet and the investigating officer is working hard to locate him,” said Van Dyk.

In a bid to find Ndlovu and his partner Mdhluli, The African Media and Communicators Forum and National Press Club (NPC) have offered R50 000 to anyone who will provide information that will assist the police with the investigation.

In a joint media statement, the NPC and forum said it has been close to 30 days since the disappearance of Ndlovu and Mdhluli.

“They were last seen on February 18 and since then there has been no trace or word regarding their whereabouts. With each passing day, the families grow even more anxious and all of us become worried about their well-being.

“It is troubling that for almost a month there isn’t a shred of evidence or lead as to where they might be or what has happened to them. It is for that reason that the African Media and Communicators Forum together with the press club have joined forces to support the families.”

According to the statement, the family had also enlisted the assistance of a private investigator (PI) to assist in finding the duo.

“The PI has since done some work which includes searching hospitals, mortuaries, hotels and other places of interest. Up to now, there are no leads. It is for that reason that a reward of R50 000 is now offered to any persons who will provide good quality information that will assist the police with the investigation and the couple being found.”

Anybody who has information is requested to contact Brigadier Mxolisi Edwin Nama of the Provincial Head of the Serious and Violent Crime Investigations on 082 778 9035.

Rekord previously reported that Ndlovu’s brother, Sifiso, told the Sowetan that the cameras at Denlyn Mall in Mamelodi showed Ndlovu leaving after work.

He worked in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria, but lived in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga.

What happened to him after that remains unclear, and his car, which lacks a tracking device, has not been located.

The details surrounding Mdhluli’s disappearance are also unknown. The family has granted the police permission to access the couple’s phone records.

Sifiso furthermore told the media that a group of men once approached Ndlovu for a “protection fee” at Denlyn Mall where his online radio station operates.

That was reportedly in October last year.

Sifiso said they did not make much of it at the time. It was not until both his brother and partner went missing that they suspected the extortion may be linked to the couple’s disappearance.

The missing person’s case was opened in Mamelodi, while a burglary case was opened in KwaMhlanga.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdlhuli confirmed that they are investigating the matter.

“Police in KwaMhlanga are investigating a case of housebreaking and theft after a female complainant reported on February 18 that her male friend went missing in Mamelodi, Gauteng, so she came looking for him at KwaMhlanga.

“It was during this time that she realised that the doors at the house were opened, with some other items missing. That was when a case was opened,” Mdlhuli said.

Mdlhuli added that a missing person’s file for Ndlovu’s partner Zodwa Precious Mdhluli (46) was registered at KwaMhlanga on February 24.

“Zodwa Precious Mdhluli’s child only reported her missing on that day. The woman’s child indicated that their last conversation was on February 18.

“The circumstances surrounding her disappearance are still unknown and form part of the police investigation.”

He added that they are working around the clock in collaboration with their counterparts in Gauteng to ensure that the case is resolved, preferably with the victims being located.

ALSO READ: Time’s running out: SASSA gold card phase-out ends in two days

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!