EMPD protest: Traffic restored on R21, no delays for airport-bound motorists

The R21 towards OR Tambo International Airport has officially reopened, and traffic is flowing smoothly once again, following disruptions caused by the EMPD protest.

Motorists can now travel without further delays, as the situation has been resolved and normal traffic conditions have been restored.

The City said in a statement that the R21 towards OR Tambo International Airport had been successfully reopened.

Traffic flow has returned to normal, and all lanes are now fully operational.

“The South African Police Services (SAPS) and EMPD are actively working to reopen the N3 highway towards Germiston swiftly. The City has also reached out to the National Police Commissioner for further assistance in promptly resolving this impasse.”

It furthermore said motorists travelling to and from the airport could expect no further delays on this route.

“The City extends its gratitude for the public’s patience and cooperation during the temporary disruption.

“We will continue to monitor traffic conditions closely and provide updates as necessary.”

Furthermore, the City earlier said preliminary indications suggest that the illegal strike is related to recent reductions in overtime allocations for EMPD officers.

“These reductions form part of the City’s broader financial sustainability strategy aimed at ensuring responsible fiscal management and efficient service delivery.

“We strongly condemn this unlawful protest action, as it compromises public safety and disrupts the daily commute of thousands of residents and visitors.”

The City said it is actively engaging with relevant stakeholders and law enforcement agencies to resolve the situation swiftly.

“Motorists are urged to exercise patience, seek alternative routes where possible, and remain vigilant.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and assure residents that the City is committed to restoring normal traffic flow and stability as soon as possible.”

