Public outrage EMPD should protect, not protest

Public outrage has flooded social media as the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) strike causes severe traffic disruptions, with many expressing frustration that officers, who are meant to protect and serve, are instead protesting over overtime cuts.

The situation has sparked widespread concern as key routes are impacted, leaving residents and commuters facing significant delays.

This is gross misconduct, which may lead to dismissals, because: Striking: EMPD officers cannot lawfully strike due to their classification as an essential service under the LRA and the South African Police Service Act. Any strike action would need to navigate significant… — Cobus Coetzee (@cobusctz) March 19, 2025

This is gross misconduct, which may lead to dismissals, because: Striking: EMPD officers cannot lawfully strike due to their classification as an essential service under the LRA and the South African Police Service Act. Any strike action would need to navigate significant… — Cobus Coetzee (@cobusctz) March 19, 2025

While there was public outcry over the protest, many South Africans expressed support for the officers, especially after it was revealed they are using their own personal vehicles to fight crime.

Shame on you @City_Ekurhuleni Police using their own resources (vehicles) to fight crime‼️‼️‼️ I stand with EMPD #istandwithempd https://t.co/ZOKUV5sZBQ — Minister of Lawlessness ⚖️ (@nhlanhlaxulu4) March 19, 2025

Meanwhile, the City of Ekurhuleni notes with concern the EMPD illegal strike action involving members of the, which has resulted in significant disruptions on key arterial routes.

“Currently, protest action is severely affecting traffic on the R24 Westbound between the OR Tambo Interchange and Electron Interchange, resulting in heavy delays. Additionally, protests are impacting all lanes of the N3 Northbound between Heidelberg and Elands, causing extensive traffic congestion.”

Furthermore, preliminary indications suggest that the illegal strike is related to recent reductions in overtime allocations for EMPD officers.

“These reductions form part of the City’s broader financial sustainability strategy aimed at ensuring responsible fiscal management and efficient service delivery.

“We strongly condemn this unlawful protest action, as it compromises public safety and disrupts the daily commute of thousands of residents and visitors.”

The City said it is actively engaging with relevant stakeholders and law enforcement agencies to resolve the situation swiftly.

“Motorists are urged to exercise patience, seek alternative routes where possible, and remain vigilant.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and assure residents that the City is committed to restoring normal traffic flow and stability as soon as possible.”

Also read: EMPD protest blocks R21 Southbound over overtime cuts

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!