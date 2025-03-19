News

Public outrage EMPD should protect, not protest

Public outrage erupts on social media as the EMPD strike causes major traffic disruptions instead of fulfilling their duty to protect.

4 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 2 minutes read
the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) strike caused severe traffic disruptions on Wednesday morning. Photo: X/@Zulu72944051488

Public outrage has flooded social media as the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) strike causes severe traffic disruptions, with many expressing frustration that officers, who are meant to protect and serve, are instead protesting over overtime cuts.

The situation has sparked widespread concern as key routes are impacted, leaving residents and commuters facing significant delays.

While there was public outcry over the protest, many South Africans expressed support for the officers, especially after it was revealed they are using their own personal vehicles to fight crime.

Meanwhile, the City of Ekurhuleni notes with concern the EMPD illegal strike action involving members of the, which has resulted in significant disruptions on key arterial routes.

“Currently, protest action is severely affecting traffic on the R24 Westbound between the OR Tambo Interchange and Electron Interchange, resulting in heavy delays. Additionally, protests are impacting all lanes of the N3 Northbound between Heidelberg and Elands, causing extensive traffic congestion.”

Furthermore, preliminary indications suggest that the illegal strike is related to recent reductions in overtime allocations for EMPD officers.

“These reductions form part of the City’s broader financial sustainability strategy aimed at ensuring responsible fiscal management and efficient service delivery.

“We strongly condemn this unlawful protest action, as it compromises public safety and disrupts the daily commute of thousands of residents and visitors.”

The City said it is actively engaging with relevant stakeholders and law enforcement agencies to resolve the situation swiftly.

“Motorists are urged to exercise patience, seek alternative routes where possible, and remain vigilant.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and assure residents that the City is committed to restoring normal traffic flow and stability as soon as possible.”

Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
