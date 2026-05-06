Pretoria roads affected on Wednesday by Sundowns vs Chiefs clash

Several streets around Loftus Versfeld Stadium will be temporarily closed on Wednesday due to a soccer match between Mamelodi Sundowns FC and Kaizer Chiefs FC.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 19:30.

The TMPD has warned motorists to expect significant road closures and traffic disruptions in and around the stadium precinct from the afternoon into late evening.

TMPD spokesperson Colonel Isaac Mahamba said several streets around the stadium will be closed from 13:00 until 00:00.

Mahamba said the following streets will be affected:

– Kirkness Street next to the boom gate

– Brecher and Walton Jameson

– Walton Jameson and Villa

– Walton Jameson and Bond

– Marple and Ivy

– Marple and Myrtle

– Farenden and Park

– Park and Beckett

– Park and Ayton

– Arcadia and Farenden

– Park and Kirkness

– Park and Orient

– Eastwood and Arcadia

– Francis Baard and Eastwood

– Francis Baard and Farenden

– Bond and Farenden.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes such as Francis Baard, Pretorius, Justice Mahomed, Stanza Bopape, Jan Shoba, Arcadia or Eastwood Street.

Mahamba added that TMPD and SAPS officers will be deployed to monitor all affected streets and assist with traffic management throughout the duration of the event.

Motorists travelling in and around Hatfield and the Pretoria CBD are urged to plan their routes to avoid delays.

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