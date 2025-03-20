North family desperate to find missing student

The family of Oratile Mothwa (21) is pleading with the community for help to locate him after he disappeared on March 7 in Pretoria North.

Mothwa, a student at the Tshwane University of Technology, was last seen on March 7 and his phone has been unreachable since 17:00 that day.

Family member Lethlogonolo Maako said Oratile’s sudden disappearance has left the family deeply concerned and desperate for answers.

“He was supposed to come home and bring his laundry but he called and told us he would come on Saturday (March 8) but hasn’t. “We became concerned when we tried to reach him on March 9 and his phone didn’t go through.”

Maako said the family has searched hospitals and police stations, as well as his neighbourhood for him, however, it has been unsuccessful.

“His shy and reserved personality makes this whole situation complicated because we don’t know what might have caused his disappearance. “We even went to the student accommodation where he stays to look for him. All his belongings are still there and even the security guards said they last saw him on the afternoon of March 7,” said Maako.

Oratile is of average build, stands 1.65m tall and weighs 50kg.

“He has dark brown eyes, short black hair, and is known for his distinctive thick lips and an overlapping tooth near his eye tooth. “He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts, and blue-and-white Adidas sandals.”

George Chauke, Manager of Lukataedi North Place Management, said the management of the student accommodation is also actively investigating the situation.

“Although there is currently no indication that this situation poses a direct threat to the safety of other students, as a precaution, we urge everyone to remain vigilant,” said Chauke.

He said students need to inform fellow students, transport drivers, house managers and any student rep of their whereabouts at all times.

The family has reached out to police but no lead has yet been uncovered.

Police had yet to confirm if they were investigating a missing person’s case.

Maako said anyone with information on Oratile’s whereabouts must contact her on 066 541 2686 and police on 078 333 5255 or 08600 10111.

ALSO READ: Family seeks help in finding missing man (68)

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!