Two killed in Rosslyn factory explosion

Emergency services are on-site following a deadly explosion at a factory in Rosslyn, where two people have been killed and several others injured.

Two individuals have been declared dead, with two others in critical condition, according to reliable sources at the scene.

“Rosslyn Road will be closed for traffic in the next hour for a helicopter to land. The critically injured patients will be airlifted to a nearby hospital.”

It is believed the explosion happened just after 12:00 on Thursday.

The public, as well as motorists, are advised to avoid the area and to use alternative routes where possible.

It is believed to be a recycling factory.

