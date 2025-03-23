Pretoria man severely injured in senseless attack

The family of a 63-year-old man is seeking public assistance to locate the suspect responsible for a brutal attack that left him injured in the early hours of Sunday.

The victim was assaulted on Sefako Makgatho Drive, between Visvanger Street and the N1 in Montana Park, around 00:15 and sustained significant injuries to his face.

According to police spokesperson Johan van Dyk, the victim had just left Hennies Restaurant and was driving when he realised he was travelling in the wrong direction.

“As he made a U-turn toward the N1 at Phyllis Street, a silver Nissan Navara followed closely behind him,” he said.

After the victim pulled over at Visvanger Street, he was confronted by the suspect, who had exited his vehicle and fired three shots before assaulting the victim with a handgun.

Following the attack, the suspect fled through the Zambezi toll gate, while the victim went in another direction.

“The victim is currently in Wilgers Hospital for treatment,” Van Dyk added, confirming that police are investigating the case and are looking for the suspect.

In a Sunday Facebook post, the victim’s son-in-law, Christoph Kotzé, known as Afrikaans singer Appel, provided further details about the incident and urged anybody with information to come forward.

According to Kotzé, his father-in-law and his friends enjoyed a “diapers braai” before heading to Hennies Restaurant shortly after midnight.

Kotzé explained that when his father-in-law left the restaurant a silver Nissan Navara crashed into his vehicle from behind.

“For no apparent reason, the driver of the Navara then fired three shots,” the post read. “After the collision, the suspect pulled up next to my father-in-law’s vehicle, bumped it off the driver’s side, and then attacked him in the face with a handgun.”

He added that his father-in-law managed to escape and was later taken to the hospital for medical care.

“He is seriously injured and shocked. We are urgently trying to locate the attacker,” said Kotzé.

Kotzé described the suspect as a white male in his 30s, driving a silver Nissan Navara without a license plate.

He urged anyone who may have information to contact him via Facebook on @Appel, saying “Anyone with information or who might have seen what happened, please message me directly via Messenger.”

“We have to get this suspect off the street before he attacks someone else again.”

Rekord reached out to Kotzé for comment through his agent but no comment was received by the time of publication.

