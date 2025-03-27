Oversight visit reveals a need for serious intervention at West COSUP Clinic

The Tshwane health sector has embarked on a process to remove any hindrance preventing its Pretoria West facility to track patients and conduct home visits.

The challenges faced by the facility and the impact they have on the community was clear during a visit to the Community Oriented Substance Use Programme (COSUP) Clinic.

Section 79 Chairperson for Health Peggy de Bruin said during the visit it was discovered that the facility does not have sufficient capacity to consult with patients individually.

“Another challenge expressed by staff is their inability to track their patients, when they must conduct follow-up home visits, this is due to many contributing factors, one such being homelessness,” she said.

De Bruin, through her Section 79 Committee, will engage with the relevant stakeholders and brief them on her findings for measures to be proposed and put into place to address all of the findings of the oversight visit to the COSUP Clinic.

It is still unclear when the proposed measures will be implemented.

COSUP staff expressed appreciation for the support from metro.

De Bruin also emphasised the need for intervention and support from the metro’s health department.

“We will ensure that this continues to happen, as COSUP serves an important role in the uplifting of our communities in Tshwane,” said de Bruin.

She said they will engage other spheres of government to forge working relationships and partnership to assist with these challenges.

